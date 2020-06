Kiews Wut über Krim-Referendum

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. Russian forces tightened their grip on Crimea on Sunday despite a U.S. warning to Moscow that annexing the southern Ukrainian region would close the door to diplomacy in a tense East-West standoff. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER