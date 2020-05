Premier Janša abgewählt

Financial expert Alenka Bratusek, centre-left Positive Slovenia (PS) candidate for Prime Minister, attends session in parliament in Ljubljana, February 27, 2013. Bratusek is expected to get a one-year mandate to pull struggling euro zone member Slovenia back from the brink of a financial bailout when parliament votes on Wednesday to oust conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic (SLOVENIA - Tags: POLITICS)

© Bild: Reuters/SRDJAN ZIVULOVIC