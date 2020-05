Schüler gegen Ausweisung von Migrantenkindern

REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO IN PHOTOGRAPHER'S NAME AT END OF CAPTION Leonarda Dibrani, 15, speaks to the media in the town of Mitrovica October 17, 2013. Kosovar schoolgirl Dibrani, who was taken off a school bus by police in France and deported to Kosovo, has become the latest focus of France's agonised debate over migration, putting Interior Minister Manuel Valls under fire from his own Socialist lawmakers. Pupils blockaded several high schools in the Paris region on Thursday in protest over the expulsion of Dibrani and another student of Armenian descent in a separate case. REUTERS/Hazir Reka (KOSOVO - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION EDUCATION)

© Bild: Reuters/HAZIR REKA