Jetzt sind Republikaner am Ruder – vorerst ohne Kurs

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, photo, Mia Love, the Republican nominee in Utahís 4th congressional district, smiles after speaking during a rally, in Lehi, Utah. Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, hosted the rally and fundraiser for Mia Love. More than 100 black candidates will be on the ballot in statewide and congressional races next month, a post-Reconstruction record that some observers say is a byproduct of President Barack Obamaís historic presidency. Love is trying to become the first black Republican woman to be elected to Congress. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

