Reiche Brüder wollen "sich einen Präsidenten kaufen"

This photo taken May 22, 2012 shows Charles Koch in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kansas. In the short-on-specifics elections just ended, the economy was the main issue, Republicans ran against President Barack Obama and Democrats campaigned against the billionaire Koch brothers. That leaves the new GOP majority in Congress with a mandate to improve the economy, yet without a national consensus on how to go about it. At the same time, shrunken Democratic minorities in the House and Senate are in search of a more appealing approach. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Bo Rader)

