Haft für Kreml-Kritiker: 130 Festnahmen bei Demo

Police officers detain Russian opposition activist and anti-corruption crusader Alexei Navalny, 38, pushing him into a police bus after he allegedly tried to attend a protest near Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014. The unsanctioned protest came hours after Alexei Navalny was found guilty of fraud and given a suspended sentence. Navalny, who has been under house arrest since February, is accused of breaking the terms of his house arrest to attend the rally and was detained by police as he approached the site of the protest.(AP Photo/Sergey Karpov, Zona.media)

