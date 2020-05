Politiker leben gefährlich

** FILE ** Late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is seen in a 1993 photo. Ten years after Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated to stop his land-for-peace moves, Israel has ceded more territory than Rabin ever dared. It is fearful of another political murder. And it is divided over whether there would have been peace in the Mideast by now had it not been for his killer. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

