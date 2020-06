NSA installierte Wanzen in Botschaftsbüros

epa03758643 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa smiles at the crowd during a military act at the Presidential Palace in Quito, Ecuador, 24 June 2013. Correa announced that his government will decide with 'absolute sovereignty' on the political asylum for former CIA technical contractor Edward Snowden, accused of espionage by the US that demands his extradition. EPA/JOSE JACOME

© Bild: APA/JOSE JACOME