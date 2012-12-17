kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

North Koreans offer flowers at the Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, on the first anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 17, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo (NORTH KOREA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY POLITICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. YES

© Reuters/KYODO

Massentrauer
12/17/2012

Nordkorea ehrt seinen toten Führer

In der Hauptstadt Pjöngjang trauerten Hunderttausende Nordkoreaner öffentlich um ihren verstorbenen Diktator Kim Jong-il.

© Bild: Reuters/KYODO

North Koreans offer flowers at the Kim Il Sung squ

© Bild: Deleted - 1652883

North Korea Kim Jong Il

© Bild: Reuters/KYODO

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observes a moment

© Bild: Deleted - 1652901

North Korea Kim Jong Il

© Bild: Reuters/REUTERS TV

Still image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and

© Bild: Deleted - 1019481

North Korea Kim Jong Il

© Bild: Deleted - 1652919

APTOPIX North Korea Kim Jong Il

© Bild: Reuters/KRT

Still image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un obs

© Bild: Deleted - 1652937

APTOPIX North Korea Kim Jong Il

© Bild: Reuters/KRT

Still image of attendees standing during mass indo

© Bild: Reuters/KCNA

North Korean officials attend a memorial service f

© Bild: Deleted - 1652961

North Korea Kim Jong Il

| Stand: 12/17/2012, 09:45