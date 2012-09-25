Menschen in den Wirren des Krieges
Ein Fotograf zeigt das Leben der syrischen Bevölkerung zwischen Krieg, Flucht und Gefangenschaft. Bereits 80.000 Syrer sind in die Türkei geflüchtet.
dapdIn this Friday, Aug. 24, 2012 photo, Mahmoud Scaf, 28, a former member of the Syrian security forces, is held in a makeshift prison run by rebels in a former elementary school, in Al-Bab on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria. Many improvised detention cen
dapdA Syrian family, who fled their home, due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the refugee camps in Turkey, near the Syrian town of Azaz, Wednesday, Aug. 29,
dapdA Syrian girl, Aya Abdulhay, 5, who fled her home in Aleppo with her family due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, takes refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the refugee camps in Turkey, near the S
dapdSyrian girl, Regab Al-Hajji, 12, who fled her home with her family due to fighting between the Syrian government forces and the rebels, walks back to her family carrying water, as she and her family take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, i
dapdA Syrian girl, Raghad Hussein, 3, who fled her home with her family due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, stands by her familys makeshift tent, while she and others take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of enter
dapdSyrian children, who fled their home with their family due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, lie on the ground, while they and others take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the refugee camps in
dapdSyrian girls, who fled their home with their family in Aleppo, due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, sleep on teh ground, as their family take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the refugee camp
dapdA Syrian girl, who fled her home with her family due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, looks back while checking her laundry, as she and others take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the refuge
dapdA Syrian boy, who fled his home with his family in Aleppo, due to fighting between the Syrian army and the rebels, shows empty shells he collected, as he and his family take refuge at the Bab Al-Salameh border crossing, in hopes of entering one of the
dapdFatimah Ali, an elderly Syrian who fled her home in Aleppo with her family due to fighting between the rebels and the Syrian army rests at a desk in a school where she and her family took refuge, in Suran, Syria, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012. Thousands of Sy
dapdA Syrian man searches for belongings through the rubble of his house which was destroyed from a Syrian government forces shelling, in Azaz, on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2012. (Foto:Muhammed Muheisen/AP/dapd)
dapdSyrian rebel fighter, Mohammed Abu Razouk, 27, poses for a picture, after returning back from fighting against Syrian army forces in Aleppo, at a rebel headquarters in Marea on the outskirts of Aleppo city, Syria, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012. In their previ
dapdIn this Friday, Aug. 24, 2012 photo, Mohammed Alhassan, 20, a former member of the Syrian security forces is currently jailed in a makeshift prison run by rebels in a former elementary school in Al-Bab on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria. Many improvise
REUTERSAn internally displaced child living in a police hospital at the Dumar area of the capital, after her family fled the violence in their hometowns due to incessant clashes between rebel fighters and government troops, looks at the camera during a to