Locker auf dem Weg zum Euro

epa03935111 Simona Burbaite, Miss Lithuania 2013, competes in her national costume during the 2013 Miss Universe National Costume Show at the cultural and trading center Vegas in Moscow, Russia, 03 November 2013. The 2013 Miss Universe Pageant will take place at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on 09 November. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

© Bild: APA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV