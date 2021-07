Wałęsa zu Geheimdienstakte: "Das stinkt nach Fälschung"

This picture taken on February 22, 2016 at Polish Institute for National Remembrance in Warsaw shows a declaration of cooperation with signature of Lech Walesa aka "Bolek" as one of several copies of Communist-era documents intended to prove that Solidarity leader Lech Walesa was collaborating with Polish communist secret service. Poland's new right-wing leaders are using fresh allegations about Solidarity hero Lech Walesa to revive conspiracy theories that the communist-era regime staged its own demise in 1989 to hold onto power behind the scenes. / AFP / WOJTEK RADWANSKI

