Kenia fürchtet Wahl-Chaos

epa01226504 A rioter shouts slogans at a road block of burning tyres erected by the protesters in the slums of Kibera, in Nairobi January 18, 2008. Four people were shot dead in the slum during riots that have engulfed Kenya since its desputed general elections in December 27 last year. Police fired tear gas and bullets to disperse thousands of protesters in several Kenyan cities on the third a final day of three days of opposition rallies that reignited post-election violence. EPA/GEORGE MULALA

