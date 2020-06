Karel Schwarzenberg über die Wende in Prag

Leading Czech dissident Vaclav Havel waves to a crowd of hundreds of thousands of Czechs in Prague in this December 10, 1989 file photo, moments prior to announcing the new government. Havel, a dissident playwright who was jailed by Communists and then went on to lead the bloodless "Velvet Revolution" and become Czech president, died at 75 on December 18, 2011. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Files (POLITICS OBITUARY)

