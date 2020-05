Eine Ministerin spaltet Italien

epa03679988 (L-R) Italian Minister for Equal Opportunities and Sport Josefa Idem, Justice minister Anna Maria Cancellieri, Integration minister Cecile Kyenge, President Giorgio Napolitano, Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Foreign minister Emma Bonino, Health minister Beatrice Lorenzin and Education Minister Maria Chiara Carrozza pose for a picture during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, 28 April 2013. Italy's new grand coalition government was sworn in on 28 April, ahead of parliamentary votes of confidence next week that will formally bring to an end weeks of political stalemate in the eurozone's third-largest economy. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

