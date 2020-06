Jugend setzt auf kreativen Protest

Erdem Gunduz (C) stands in a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul early June 18, 2013. Gunduz, a Turkish man, has staged an eight-hour silent vigil on Istanbul's Taksim Square, scene of violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters in recent weeks, inspiring hundreds of others to follow his lead. Gunduz said he wanted to take a stand against police stopping demonstrations near the square, Dogan news agency reported. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (TURKEY - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

© Bild: Reuters/MARKO DJURICA