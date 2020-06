Griechenland: Hilfe durch Private

epa04505802 Syrian refugees, who are on hunger strike demanding asylum from the Greek government, participate in a general strike march in Athens, Greece, 27 November 2014. Air, rail and ferry transport were disrupted across Greece on 27 November with many public services shutting down as unions held a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest ongoing austerity measures. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

© Bild: APA/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU