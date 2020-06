Geisel überwältigt Terroristen

epa04516970 (FILE) A file photograph made available 04 December shows Luke Somers, a 33-year-old British born US journalist, abducted by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Sanaía, Yemen, 03 September 2013. According to media reports on 06 December 2014 the sister of Luke Somers, who was kidnapped by al-Qaeda's Yemen affiliate, says he was killed in failed rescue attempt. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

© Bild: APA/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB