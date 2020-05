Hinter Oben-ohne-Aktivistinnen steht ein Mann

epa03850315 Australian director Kitty Green (C) poses with topless activists of the feminist protest group Femen, including Inna Shevchenko (2-L) and Sasha Shevchenko (R) at a photocall for 'Ukraina Ne Bordel' (Ukraine Is Not a Brothel) during the 70th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2013. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

