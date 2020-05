Er kratzt am Heldenimage: Seymour Hersh unter Feuer

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated, 2nd R), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, in this May 1, 2011 file photo. Hillary Clinton announced her second run for the presidency on April 12, 2015, starting her campaign as the Democrats' best hope of fending off a crowded field of lesser-known Republican rivals and retaining the White House. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout/Files TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FROM THE FILES PACKAGE 'Hillary Clinton Announces Presidential Bid' SEARCH 'Hillary Clinton Announces Presidential Bid' FOR ALL 20 IMAGES

© Bild: REUTERS/HANDOUT