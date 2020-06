Deutschlands Prozess des Jahres

(L-R) Angelika Lex, Reinhard Schoen, Sebastian Scharmer and Stephan Lucas, lawyers and joint plaintiff for the relatives victims of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU) address a news conference in Munich May 5, 2013. The trial against a previously unknown neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which is accused of murdering nine Turkish and Greek immigrants and a policewoman from 2000 to 2007, begins on May 6, 2013. The focus of the trial will be a 38-year-old woman, Beate Zschaepe, who is accused of being an NSU founder member and faces charges of complicity in the murders, two bombings in Cologne and 15 bank robberies. Four suspected male accomplices are also on trial. The existence of the NSU emerged in November 2011 after Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos of the NSU were found dead in a burnt-out mobile home and the third Zschaepe, gave herself in to the police. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER