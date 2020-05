Deutschland wählt: Das Phänomen Merkel

A combination of file pictures shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) wearing a necklace in the colours of the German flag as she arrives for a TV duel with her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, in Berlin, September 1, 2013, and during the Chancellor election (L) at the meeting of Germany's lower house of parliament, Bundestag in Berlin, October 28, 2009. Never mind the euro crisis or the war in Syria - what seems to have generated most comment among Germans who tuned in to a live TV debate between Angela Merkel and her election rival Peer Steinbrueck is the German chancellor's necklace. REUTERS/Staff/Files (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS MEDIA)

© Bild: Reuters/STAFF