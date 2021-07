Gefangen im Stasi-Land

Former victim of East Germany's secret police, Carl-Wolfgang Holzapfel, sits in a cell as he begins he week-long re-enactment of his imprisonment in the former Hohenschoenhausen Stasi prison in Berlin October 29, 2009. Holzapfel returned on Thursday to a cell of the former Stasi pre-trial prison, where he was locked up in the 1960s after protesting against political persecution by the East German regime. His return to the prison is designed as an art project and his every movement during the seven-days of voluntary incarceration will be broadcast on the internet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER