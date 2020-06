Das alte Regime im Anmarsch

A man carries a poster of presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with the slogan "Against you", during a protest on the 6th October bridge near Tahrir square in Cairo May 22, 2014. Just over half Egyptians approve of al-Sisi, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, just days ahead of a presidential election he is expected to win easily. The poll, released on Thursday by the Washington-based Pew Research Center, also found that 43 percent opposed the army's overthrow of elected President Mohamed Mursi last July, a move for which the military claimed national backing. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS CIVIL UNREST)

