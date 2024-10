Bürgerrechtler Orlow: Russland ist große Gefahr für Europa

© REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOVOleg Orlov, head of human rights watchdog group "Memorial", speaks during an interview at his office in Moscow in this September 19, 2012 file photo. At the height of the uprising by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in the summer of 2014, a handful of human rights workers recorded that Russian soldiers had been killed on the battlefield, even though the Kremlin said its troops were never there. It was typical work for activists from the group Memorial, which has emerged since the fall of the Soviet Union as Russia's most important human rights organization mainly by taking notes. Memorial was founded by Soviet-era dissidents to document the historical crimes of the Communist dictatorship's Gulag. It came into its own during two wars in Chechnya in the 1990s and early 2000s, when it sent teams of researchers into the conflict zone, documenting the disappearances of civilians whose cases would otherwise have gone unrecorded. To match story RUSSIA-RIGHTS/MEMORIAL REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files (RUSSIA - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS SOCIETY CONFLICT)