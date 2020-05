AKW-Förderung: Hahn will gegen Beihilfen stimmen

epa04424413 EU Commissioner-designate for European Neighbourhood Policy and enlargement negotiations, Johannes Hahn from Austria attends a hearing by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 30 September 2014. The European Parliament has started quizzing the 27 men and women who have been picked to serve in the new European Commission. The hearings are due to last at least three hours each. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND