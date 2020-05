Warum der Mensch noch nicht fit für den Mars ist

In this photo provided by the University of Hawaii at Manoa HI-SEAS Human Factors Performance Study, six scientists exit a dome that they lived in as part of an isolated existence to simulate life on a mission to Mars, on the bleak slopes of dormant volcano Mauna Loa near Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, Saturday, June 13, 2015. The scientists who took part of a human performance study funded by NASA, stepped outside the dome at 8,000 feet elevation to feel fresh air on their skin Saturday, the first time they'd ventured out without donning a space suit in eight months. (Ryan Ogliore/University of Hawaii at Manoa via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

