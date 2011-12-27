Wonach Österreich 2011 suchte
Google präsentiert seine alljährliche "Zeitgeist"-Studie. Die Erkenntnisse daraus sehen Sie hier.
Montage aus Google-Suche und Diagramm der Zeitgeist-Studie.
Popsängerin Alexandra Stan auf Promo-Shot.
dapdIn this Oct. 10, 2011 photo, motorists look for an empty gas pump at a Valero gas station in Miami Gardens, Fla. The oil market is choosing to view the barrel as half full, and the price has risen about 28 percent in a month. Should drivers worry that
dapdFILE - In this March 24, 2011 file aerial photo taken by a small unmanned drone and released by AIR PHOTO SERVICE, damaged Unit 3, left, and Unit 4 of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, northea
ORF"Die große Chance", "Das Finale." Die Zuschauer haben entschieden: Per Televoting haben sie Christine Hödl gewählt, die sich über den Gewinn von 100.000 Euro freuen kann. Moderation: Doris Golpashin, Tom Walek, Andi Knoll.Im Bild: Doris Golpashin,
EPAepa03031486 (FILE) A file photograph dated 25 October 2007 shows British soul singer Amy Winehouse performing during her concert at the Volkshaus in Zurich, Switzerland. Various media reported 11 December 2011 that the poshumous album Hidden Treasures
EPAepa02927754 An image showing the profile of a person in front of a monitor, with a logo of the social network Google+ in Hanover, Germany, 21 September 2011. Google opened up its would-be Facebook rival Google Plus to the public for the first time 20 S
dapdARCHIV: Modelle von Smartphones des suedkoreanischen Herstellers Samsung vom Typ Galaxy S II werden am Hauptsitz des Unternehmens in Seoul (Suedkorea) ausgestelt (Foto vom 28.10.11). Die letzten Quartalszahlen haben es offenbart: Apple ist nicht mehr
ORF"Eurovision Song Contest 2011 - Finale", Die erste Hürde ist geschafft: Nadine Beiler hat es im Semifinale des heurigen Eurovision Song Contests am Donnerstagabend in die Gruppe jener zehn Künstler geschafft, die am Samstag im Finale antreten dürfen
iPhone 5 Mockup.
REUTERSPeople stand around the sacred fire after burning offerings of candles, bread and honey during the "Maya Tzikin" or the Day of the Birds ceremony in the Kaminal Juyu archaeological zone in Guatemala City July 15, 2011. The ceremony is one of anothe
dapdIn this April 15, 2011 photo, teen pop singer Rebecca Black poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. The self-described "musical theater geek" from Anaheim, Calif., abandon normalcy when her music video "Friday" became the laughing stock of the Internet,
Jackass-Star Ryan Dunn.
dapdBass guitarist Cameron Schnittger, with the pop rock band Four Oclock Heroes, points to his picture on on the bands MySpace web site page in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, June 29, 2011. News Corp. has sold struggling social networking site MySpace for
dapdThe Kindle Fire is shown at a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011 in New York. The e-reader and tablet has a 7-inch (17.78 cm) multicolor touchscreen and will go on sale for $199 on Nov. 15. (Foto:Mark Lennihan/AP/dapd)