Künstlerische Reaktionen auf Trumps Einreiseverbot

Donald Trumps Anweisung, Flüchtlinge und Muslime aus bestimmten Staaten nicht mehr ins Land zu lassen, sorgte für weltweite Proteste. Mit berührenden und eindrucksvollen Zeichnungen, die sich derzeit in den Sozialen Medien verbreiten, bringen Illustratoren ihre Form des Protests aufs Papier.

Viele der Bilder sind eine Reaktion auf den Video-Blogger Hank Green. Er twitterte am Samstag, dass er für jede Antwort auf seinen Tweet mit einer handgemalten Nachricht als Unterstützung für Immigranten, Muslime und/oder Geflüchtete fünf Dollar an die Bürgerrechtsorganisation ACLU spenden wird. Auf diesen Aufruf bekam er beeindruckende Arbeiten zurück.

For every reply to this tweet with a hand-drawn message of support for immigrants, Muslims, and/or refugees, I will donate $5 to the ACLU. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 28, 2017

.@hankgreen The #MuslimBan goes against everything we stand for in America

To the rest of the world- I'm so sorry. We do not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/u5gfnxUuIc — JENN² ????️‍???? (@TheKeyThief) January 29, 2017

that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #Muslimswelcome pic.twitter.com/hdOPRQGBNA — Jamie (@quiversarrow) January 29, 2017

give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free pic.twitter.com/bgaxI5uOuI — paige (@thumbcramps) January 29, 2017