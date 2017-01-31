Künstlerische Reaktionen auf Trumps Einreiseverbot
Künstler und Illustratoren antworten mit eindrucksvollen Bildern auf Donald Trumps Einreiseverbot.
Donald Trumps Anweisung, Flüchtlinge und Muslime aus bestimmten Staaten nicht mehr ins Land zu lassen, sorgte für weltweite Proteste. Mit berührenden und eindrucksvollen Zeichnungen, die sich derzeit in den Sozialen Medien verbreiten, bringen Illustratoren ihre Form des Protests aufs Papier.
Viele der Bilder sind eine Reaktion auf den Video-Blogger Hank Green. Er twitterte am Samstag, dass er für jede Antwort auf seinen Tweet mit einer handgemalten Nachricht als Unterstützung für Immigranten, Muslime und/oder Geflüchtete fünf Dollar an die Bürgerrechtsorganisation ACLU spenden wird. Auf diesen Aufruf bekam er beeindruckende Arbeiten zurück.
For every reply to this tweet with a hand-drawn message of support for immigrants, Muslims, and/or refugees, I will donate $5 to the ACLU.— Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 28, 2017
.@hankgreen The #MuslimBan goes against everything we stand for in America— JENN² ????️???? (@TheKeyThief) January 29, 2017
To the rest of the world- I'm so sorry. We do not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/u5gfnxUuIc
@hankgreen immigrants are welcome here <3 pic.twitter.com/Jybzm4PdXY— Maria Capelle Frantz (@mariacfrantz) January 28, 2017
that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #Muslimswelcome pic.twitter.com/hdOPRQGBNA— Jamie (@quiversarrow) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen I hope I'm not too late pic.twitter.com/DDQ6QWfaw1— simrell!!! (@katiesimrell) January 28, 2017
@hankgreen thank you Hank! pic.twitter.com/pzPX38d70Y— nica andor (@NicaMinoru) January 29, 2017
give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free pic.twitter.com/bgaxI5uOuI— paige (@thumbcramps) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/60VVLrxVAD— Risa (@risarodil) January 29, 2017
#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/TRh0deKhM7— Karen (@Khallion) January 29, 2017
I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one- pic.twitter.com/9N1Il3qVoa— Phil Noto (@philnoto) January 28, 2017
@hankgreen I admire you for doing this, Hank. pic.twitter.com/J1qVpWDkyF— Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) January 29, 2017