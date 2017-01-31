Künstlerische Reaktionen auf Trumps Einreiseverbot

Foto: twitter.com/PatrickZircher

Künstler und Illustratoren antworten mit eindrucksvollen Bildern auf Donald Trumps Einreiseverbot.

Donald Trumps Anweisung, Flüchtlinge und Muslime aus bestimmten Staaten nicht mehr ins Land zu lassen, sorgte für weltweite Proteste. Mit berührenden und eindrucksvollen Zeichnungen, die sich derzeit in den Sozialen Medien verbreiten, bringen Illustratoren ihre Form des Protests aufs Papier.

Viele der Bilder sind eine Reaktion auf den Video-Blogger Hank Green. Er twitterte am Samstag, dass er für jede Antwort auf seinen Tweet mit einer handgemalten Nachricht als Unterstützung für Immigranten, Muslime und/oder Geflüchtete fünf Dollar an die Bürgerrechtsorganisation ACLU spenden wird. Auf diesen Aufruf bekam er beeindruckende Arbeiten zurück.

