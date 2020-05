Jurassic World: Wie viel Dino-Wissenschaft steckt im Film?

An artistic life reconstruction of a new horned dinosaur scientists named Regaliceratops peterhewsi in the paleoenvironment of the Late Cretaceous of Alberta, Canada released on June 3, 2015. Scientists had a heck of a time getting the remarkable fossil of the dinosaur they dubbed "Hellboy" out of the hard limestone along a Canadian river bank where it was entombed for 68 million years, but the diabolic task proved gratifying. REUTERS/Julius T. Csotonyi/Royal Tyrrell Museum, Drumheller, Alberta/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS.

