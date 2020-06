Weihnachtsfriede an der Westfront

UEFA President Michel Platini, left, and the Mayor of Ploegsteert Gilbert Deleu, right, unveil a World War I Christmas Truce monument in Ploegsteert, Belgium on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. The monument was constructed to commemorate soldiers who took part in a spontaneous truce on some sites of the front line during the First World War. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

© Bild: Deleted - 850212