Mythos Mumien: Eiskalte Zeitzeugen

The most well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is displayed at a press preview in Hong Kong Tuesday, April 10, 2012. The one-month old baby mammoth of the Ice Age, died 42,000 years ago and was preserved in the ice. Lyuba was found by a reindeer herder in permafrost of the Yamal Peninsula, Siberia on 2007. She will be exhibited in Hong Kong from April 12 to May 10. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 583374