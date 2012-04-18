Die Discovery über Washington
Das meistgereiste Space Shuttle feiert einen triumphalen Einzug in der US-Hauptstadt, wo es im Museum landet.
EPAepa03186036 The Discovery space shuttle, mated with a Boeing 747 carrier aircraft, flies over before landing at the Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, 17 April 2012. NASA and Smithsonian officials will officially trans
ReutersSpace shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft in this April 17, 2012 NASA handout photo. Discovery, the first orbiter retired from NASAs shuttle
REUTERSREFILE - CORRECTING GRAMMAROn its final mission, the Space Shuttle Discovery passes the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol atop a NASA modified 747 plane in Washington April 17, 2012. The Space Shuttle Discovery made its way to the Smithsonia
REUTERSThe U.S. space shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NASA 747 transport plane, flies over the National Mall on its way to its permanent display at the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES -
REUTERSThe space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, performs a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 17, 2012. Discovery will go on display at the National Air and Space Museums Udvar-Hazy Center. REU
dapdSixth-graders visiting the Capitol from from the Stratford Academy in Macon, Ga., watch the final voyage of the space shuttle Discovery as it soars above Washington after a flight from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, April 17, 2012. Discovery , the wor
