Kriminalfall: König Richard III. bekommt ein Grab

FILE- This is an undated file photo released by the University of Leicester, England, showing a portrait of Britain's King Richard II who's skeletal remains were found underneath a car park in Leicester, England, in September 2012, after being missing for around 500 years. According to research published Tuesday Dec. 2, 2014, in the Nature Communications journal, scientists compared the skeletonís DNA to predict eye and hair color of the long lost king. However samples from living relatives found no matches, a discovery that could throw the nobility of some royal descendants into question, including Henry V, Henry VI and the entire Tudor royal dynasty. But Kevin Schurer, pro vice-chancellor of the University of Leicester, said Englandís current royal family does not claim Richard III as a relative and shouldnít be worried about the legitimacy of their royal line. (AP Photo/Society Of Antiquities Of London via University of Leicester, FILE)

