Max Ophüls Preis für Schweizer Sozialdrama "Chrieg"

epa04582236 Actors Benjamin Lutzke (R) and Lore Richter pose with their throphies after the award ceremony of the 36th Max Ophuels Film Festival at the E-Werk in Saarbruecken, Germany, 24 January 2015. Lutzke and Richter won the Best Young Actor and Actress awards. EPA/OLIVER DIETZE

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVER DIETZE