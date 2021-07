Die Menschenfänger von Scientology

With only a day to go before Hollywood names its best films at the Oscars, the science fiction epic "Battlefield Earth" has swept almost all the awards for worst movie of the year. "Battlefield," starring John Travolta as a Rasta-haired alien, won seven Golden Raspberry or "Razzies" awards on March 24, 2001, tying the non-profit film humor group's record for most worst awards, set by "Showgirls" in 1996. In a statement, the producer of the movie, Elie Samaha, said he was delighted: "I welcome the free publicity." REUTERS/Pierre Vinet/Franchise Pictures/Files

