Warum sich die Beatles wirklich trennten

© APA/AFP/BEN STANSALL APA/AFP/BEN STANSALL ritish singer-songwriter Paul McCartney (R) and muscian Ringo Starr (L) of legendary rock-band The Beatles pose arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film "The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years" in London on September 15, 2016. "Let it Be", the documentary film about The Beatles released just after the band's break up in 1970, hit screens again on May 8, 2024 -- the first time it has been legally available in over 50 years. Shot in January 1969, director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's movie contained glimpses of the tensions and acrimony between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr that eventually led to them disbanding. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)