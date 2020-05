Der kleine Prinz lebt ewig

French diver Luc Vanrell poses next to debris of the Lockheed Lightning P-38 plane belonging to Antoine de Saint Exupery, during a press conference at an Air Force base in Istres near Marseille, southern France, Friday April 9, 2004. The Air Force had confirmed Wednesday that the plane, first spotted by Vanrell on the Mediterranean seabed almost two decades ago, belonged to Saint Exupery, the famed aviator and author of the beloved tale "The Little Prince" who took off on a World War II spy mission for the Allies and was never seen again. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

© Bild: Deleted - 310287