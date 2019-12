Big Mac-Erfinder ist tot

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2008, file photo, Big Mac creator Michael "Jim" Delligatti attends his 90th birthday party in Canonsburg, Pa. Delligatti, the Pittsburgh-area McDonald's franchisee who created the Big Mac in 1967, has died. He was 98. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

© Bild: AP/Gene J. Puskar