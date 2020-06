Britisches Fast-Food erobert Afghanistan

epa04632607 A corporate sign lies on a table at Mr Cod, a British-style fish and chips shop that is the latest foreign food outlet to reach Kabul, Afghanistan, 22 February 2015. The British-style chippy, the first of its kind in the country, is the brainchild and investment of Afghan-Canadian entrepreneur Bashir Halimi. Foreign-style restaurants have boomed in Kabul since the ouster of the Taliban in the 2001 US-led invasion, despite the precarious security and repeated attacks on establishments frequented by expats. EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

© Bild: APA/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID