Himmlische Mission

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - Pope Francis pays the bill at the Domus Internationalis Paulus VI hotel, where he stayed as a cardinal before entering the conclave and being elected pope, in Rome, Thursday, March 14, 2013. Pope Francis put his humility on display during his first day as pontiff, stopping by his hotel to pick up his luggage and pay the bill himself in a decidedly different style for the papacy usually ensconced inside the frescoed halls of the Vatican. (AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano, File)

