Keine Shorts für Müllmänner

Swedish train driver Martin Akersten poses wearing a skirt in this May 31 2013 photo taken in Stockholm with his cell phone. Akersten says he and more than a dozen other drivers and conductors at the Roslagsbanan line in the Swedish capital have started wearing skirts in the summer as a protest against the train company's uniform policy, which doesn't allow shorts. A company spokesman says the company wants its staff to look "nice and proper," but can't stop men from wearing "women's clothes" if that's what they want because it would be discrimination. (AP Photo/Kim Jensen)

