Kardinäle beraten bei "Vor-Konklave"

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. Preparations for electing Roman Catholicism's new leader begin in earnest on Monday as the College of Cardinals opens daily talks to sketch an identikit for the next pope and ponder who among them might fit it. The idea is to have the new pope elected during next week and officially installed several days later so he can preside over the Holy Week ceremonies starting with Palm Sunday on March 24 and culminating in Easter the following Sunday. REUTERS/Max Rossi (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION)

© Bild: Reuters/MAX ROSSI