Die Herausforderungen des Neuen

FILE - In this May 15, 2011 file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, center, waves during the inauguration of the Princess Noura bint Abdulrahaman University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On early Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, Saudi state TV reported King Abdullah died at the age of 90. (AP Photo, File)

