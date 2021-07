Papst Franziskus wird mit Flüchtlingen zu Mittag essen

Migrants and refugees are seen on a beach behind a cross in a camp set up by volunteers near the port of Mytilini, in the Greek island of Lesbos, on Friday, April 15, 2016. Pope Francis will visit the island Saturday joined by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Athens Archbishop Ieronymos II, a mission human rights groups hope will highlight the plight of refugees who fled their war-ravaged homes only to be denied entry to Europe.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

