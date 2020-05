Weltweiter Aufschrei: Frauen tanzen gegen Gewalt

FILE - This June 18, 2012 file photo shows Eve Ensler, author of "The Vagina Monologues," speaks during a performance of her play by Democratic state Rep. Lisa Brown, 10 other lawmakers and several actresses on the Michigan Statehouse steps, in Lansing, Mich. Brown, who says she was barred from speaking in the Michigan House because Republicans objected to her saying "vagina" during debate over anti-abortion legislation, performed with help from author Ensler. (Foto:Detroit News, Dale G. Young/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 1825669