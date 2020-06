Hund von Ebola-Patientin darf nach Hause

epa04461927 US President Barack Obama gives a hug to Dallas nurse Nina Pham in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 October 2014. Nina Pham was released on 24 October from the hospital after being declared Ebola free, Nina was the first nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United States. EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL

© Bild: APA/EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL