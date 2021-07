Malala geht heute als Favoritin ins Rennen

epa03269450 Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari, one of the three laureates of this year's 'World Economical Prize' is seen prior to the awarding ceremony in Kiel, Germany, 17 June 2012. Ahtisaari along with Israeli-American Economic Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman and US entrepreneur Nathan Eagle were presented this year's awards. The award by the Institute for World Economics, the City of Kiel and the Industrial and Commerce Chamber annually honors an outstanding politician, scientist and entrepreneur. EPA/Carsten Rehder / POOL

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder / POOL