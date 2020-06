Angespannte Lage in Deutschland

epa03737331 German President Joachim Gauck (R) talks to Nicole Voss and her children Hanna and Paula in Halle, Germany, 09 June 2013. Gauck will later travel to Meissen to continue his visit of regions hit by flooding. Germany's flood-hit regions on 07 June called on the federal government and the European Union to provide them with more aid to help with rebuilding once the historic high water levels subside. EPA/JAN WOITAS

