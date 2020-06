Abdankung des Königs gebilligt

epa04249210 The all eleven MPs of Spanish left Izquierda Plural party hold a banner reading 'Referendum Now', as they attend the debate and vote of the constitutional law to put in effect King Juan Carlos I's abdication during a plenary session at Lower House of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 11 June 2014. The party is to defend a motion for the rejection of the abdication's bill in which is demmanded that a consultative referendum should be held about the form of democratic government in Spain to choose between constitutional monarchy or republic. The law will be predictably pass, thanks to two main Spanish political parties ruling People's Party and Socialist Party. Spanish Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon will be proclaimed King Felipe VI at the Parliament on 19 June 2014. EPA/PACO CAMPOS

© Bild: APA/EPA/PACO CAMPOS